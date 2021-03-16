Clean Air Services, Inc. Offers Air Duct Cleaning in New Orleans and Covington, Louisiana

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --Clean Air Services, Inc. is a company that has been serving the HVAC/duct systems cleaning and remediation industry for more than two decades. They are especially renowned for providing the most competent air duct cleaning in New Orleans and Covington, Louisiana. The crew of Clean Air Services, Inc. comprises highly trained and certified technicians who have years of hands-on experience in providing high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Their crew features Certified Indoor Environmentalists (CIE), Certified Mold Remediators (CMR), NADCA Air Systems Cleaning Specialists (ASCS), and Qualified Cleaning Technicians. Hence, people can surely place their trust in their services and skills. These individuals are trained to perform HVAC/duct system decontamination and mold remediation that meets the most stringent standards, including NADCA ARC 2005, IICRC S520, and EPA Guidelines.



A lot of companies use old or sub-par equipment for their duct cleaning services. Hence, the results delivered by them are ideally not up to the mark. So is not the case with Clean Air Services, Inc. This company focuses on using advanced HVAC system cleaning techniques and the most cutting-edge equipment available to deliver a higher standard of services. This makes the perfect company contact for HVAC cleaning in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama. They employ a process that incorporates vacuuming, brush cleaning, and adequate sanitation to ensure the best results. The systematic, well-defined, and advanced cleaning process followed by Clean Air Services, Inc. has made them a reliable industry leader recognized for delivering unparalleled quality. Their powerful hi-range vacuum system offers far more suction power than typical portable units used by other companies. This unit is designed specifically for heavy-duty cleaning and can be used for small residential jobs and large commercial systems.



Give Clean Air Services, Inc. a call at 601-583-6690.



About Clean Air Services, Inc.

Clean Air Services, Inc. offers HVAC/duct systems cleaning and remediation services. They primarily cater to Hattiesburg, New Orleans, Slidell, Biloxi, Gulfport, and their nearby areas.