Clean Air Services, Inc. Offers Reliable Services for HVAC Decontamination in Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama

Clean Air Services, Inc. is a well-established company that specializes in air duct cleaning. They even provide solutions for smoke removal in New Orleans and Gulfport. The trained and certified technicians working at Clean Air Services, Inc. have years of hands-on experience in completing a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. These technicians comprised of Certified Indoor Environmentalists (CIE), Certified Mold Remediators (CMR), NADCA Air Systems Cleaning Specialists (ASCS), and Qualified Cleaning Technicians.



Mold is a non-scientific term for a wide variety of fungi and tends to become a huge problem when it invades the places where people might live and work. Active mold growth requires moisture and can be found in hidden areas behind drywall or near leaky water faucets in laundry rooms. One of the most common places where mold might get accumulated in the HVAC units. To eliminate the issues of mold growth, proper HVAC decontamination is necessary.



Clean Air Services, Inc. offers HVAC decontamination in Jackson, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama. They use the Environmental Protection Agency approved (EPA) sanitizing agents in their decontamination process to ensure a safe living or working environment for all their clients. These decontamination products do not leave any active chemical residues inside the system that may cause damage or further air quality issues and have a minimal toxicity level.



To ensure proper decontamination of the HVAC units, the staff of Clean Air Services, Inc. firstly carries out a thorough visual inspection of these systems. For hard to reach or hard to see areas, they ideally use endoscopic cameras for better evaluation. Based on this inspection, they thoroughly clean and sanitize the HVAC system, including its air ducts, filters, fans, and ventilators.



Clean Air Services, Inc. offers air vent cleaning and mold remediation solutions. They majorly cater to clients in the regions of Hattiesburg, Jackson, Gulfport, and Biloxi.