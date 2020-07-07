Clean Air Services, Inc. Provides Dust Removal in Biloxi and Gulfport

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Clean Air Services, Inc. is a well-established firm that has more than 20 years of experience in the HVAC/duct systems cleaning and remediation industry. Through them, people can seek commercial coil cleaning in Biloxi and Gulfport as well.



Even though many companies specializing in HVAC repair, service, and installation provide duct cleaning services, they do not make adequate investment in the equipment needed to offer such a facility. Hence, their end-results are always mediocre and do not last long. Clean Air Services makes use of advanced HVAC system cleaning techniques, as well as the most advanced equipment available to deliver a superior standard of sanitation. They are considered to be one of the primary providers of service related to dust removal in Biloxi and Gulfport.



The crew members of Clean Air Services comprises of both well-trained and certified technicians. They have years of experience when it comes to providing the best in class services for diverse commercial and industrial projects across the nation. The professionals that comprise the staff of Clean Air Services includes Certified Indoor Environmentalists (CIE), Certified Mold Remediators (CMR), NADCA Air Systems Cleaning Specialists (ASCS), and Qualified Cleaning Technicians. All of these expert and skilled individuals tend to be professionally trained that provides them with the competency to perform thorough HVAC/duct system decontamination and mold remediation, which can effectively meet the most stringent standards. This includes the vital NADCA ARC 2005, IICRC S520, and EPA Guidelines.



Clean Air Services is additionally equipped with a powerful hi-range vacuum system that provides much higher suction power than any of the standard portable units being used by other firms. The units used by this company are designed specifically for heavy-duty cleaning of a variety of spaces, including large commercial systems.



Clean Air Services, Inc. can be reached at 601-583-6690.



About Clean Air Services

Clean Air Services provides expert services to Hattiesburg, New Orleans, Slidell, Biloxi, Gulfport, and nearby areas. They have more than 20 years of experience.