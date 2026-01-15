Clean Air Services Offers Comprehensive Residential AC Vent Duct Cleaning to Jackson, Mississippi and New Orleans, Louisiana

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2026 --Indoor air pollution is a growing concern, with contaminants such as dust, mold, pet dander, and chemical residues accumulating in HVAC systems over time. These pollutants can exacerbate respiratory issues, reduce system efficiency, and increase energy costs. Homeowners often do not have the time to handle the cleaning themselves. Overlooking the clogged AC vent ducts usually worsens the situation. Clean Air Services, a renowned and trustworthy company, addresses these challenges through a meticulous cleaning process that removes harmful debris and sanitizes and seals the entire ductwork system.



Clean Air Services follows a thorough approach to AC vent duct cleaning in Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans, Louisiana. They utilize a push/pull method that combines compressed air and physical agitation; the company effectively dislodges and removes contaminants from the ductwork. Once the cleaning is over, they apply an EPA-approved sanitizer throughout the HVAC system, including air handlers, supply and return ducts, and intake vents, ensuring a thorough decontamination. The vacuums' negative pressure "pulls" the sanitizer throughout the entire vent system for total sanitization. The last process involves applying an EPA-registered antimicrobial encapsulate to each supply duct. This prevents contamination due to excess moisture and condensation, which is caused by temperature variations. This encapsulation is also applied to all fibrous material (such as insulation) of the return and unit.



The company's team includes certified professionals such as NADCA Air System Cleaning Specialists and Certified Mold Remediators, MS Department of Environmental Quality Contractor/Supervisor, and IICRC Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician ensuring services meet the highest industry standards.



The experts at Clean Air Services are of the opinion that regular maintenance of AC vent ducts is crucial for maintaining indoor air quality, preventing mold growth, and ensuring the longevity and efficiency of HVAC systems. They are also a trusted source for multi-unit dryer vent cleaning in Gulf Shores and Fairhope, Alabama, commercial coil cleaning and more.



Call MS 601-583-6690 or AL 251-660-6090 or LA 985-690-6066 for details.



About Clean Air Services

Clean Air Services is a trusted provider of residential and commercial HVAC cleaning solutions, specializing in air duct and vent cleaning, mold remediation, and indoor air quality improvement. With a focus on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, the company serves communities across Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.