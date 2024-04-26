Clean Air Services Offers Professional Air Duct Mold Removal in Jackson and Gulfport, Mississippi

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2024 --Mold growth in air ducts can pose serious health risks and affect the efficiency of HVAC systems. People with allergies may be more sensitive to mold than others. Certain molds release mycotoxins, which are toxic substances produced by fungi. Symptoms of mold exposure include a runny or blocked nose, watery eyes, a dry cough, sore throat, skin rashes, sinusitis, and wheezing. Individuals with immune suppression are at an increased risk of infection from mold exposure. If one is running a business or raising a family, properly cleaning the HVAC system is essential.



Clean Air Services understands the importance of removing mold from air ducts and offers comprehensive air duct mold removal in Jackson and Gulfport, Mississippi to address this issue.



Clean Air Services' air duct mold removal begins with a thorough inspection to identify the extent of the mold growth. The company's certified technicians then use specialized equipment to remove the mold and clean the air ducts. Clean Air Services use the Environmental Protection Agency approved (EPA) sanitizing agents to ensure a safe living and working environment. Their decontamination products do not leave any active chemical residues inside the system that may cause damage or further air quality issues and have minimal toxicity. The air ducts are treated with antimicrobial agents to prevent future mold growth.



In addition to air duct mold removal, Clean Air Services also offers HVAC decontamination air duct cleaning in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Orange Beach, Alabama and multi-unit dryer vent cleaning services to help homeowners maintain a healthy indoor environment.



Call MS 601-583-6690, AL 251-660-6090, or LA 985-690-6066 for details.



About Clean Air Services

Clean Air Services is a leading provider of HVAC decontamination and mold remediation services in Jackson, Gulfport, and the surrounding areas in Mississippi. The company offers air duct cleaning, multi-unit dryer vent cleaning, HVAC cleaning, and more.