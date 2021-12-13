Clean Air Services Offers Vent Cleaning and Duct Encapsulation in Biloxi and New Orleans

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2021 --The rising pollution level has been a concern of late among most people. What's worse is that the exposure is no longer just limited to outdoors, but indoors also. Homes and offices equipped with an HVAC system must ensure timely and proper duct cleaning to keep the indoor air quality healthy and clean. Professionals at Clean Air Services are well aware that maintaining a clean environment is a process and can never be ensured by a single action. The experts conduct a comprehensive process that includes duct encapsulation in Biloxi and New Orleans properties.



Ductwork encapsulation is a process that involves applying a sealant to the ductwork interiors. This helps enhance the ducts' durability and ensures better functioning of the HVAC system. Accumulation of pollutants, allergens, dust, dirt, and dander along with mold growth and vermin infestation within the ductwork can lead to poor circulation of air indoors, leading to health issues among people living in the home or accessing the building. Also, such accumulation can make the HVAC breakdown frequently and lead to increased energy bills. Clean Air Services assures a thorough ac vent duct cleaning in New Orleans and Slidell homes.



The cleaning experts work on disinfecting duct surfaces, removing contaminants, and ensuring protection against bacteria and mold growth. Homeowners and business owners based out of Gulfport, New Orleans, Biloxi, Slidell, Hattiesburg, and surrounding areas can rest all concerns about ductwork and HVAC maintenance with the air duct cleaning specialist in town. The experts conduct duct cleaning and HVAC maintenance processes according to industry guidelines and protocols established by National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA). The company specialists make the best use of EPA-approved and registered anti-microbial encapsulates and disinfectants.



To know more about the service, call 985-690-6066.



About Clean Air Services

Clean Air Services has created a name in the Air Duct/HVAC Cleaning and Mold Remediation Industry by offering superior cleaning service for over two decades. The individuals are trained and certified to offer the best quality mold remediation, duct cleaning, and HVAC system decontamination for commercial, residential, and industrial projects alike.