Clean Air Services Specializes in Duct Encapsulation in Biloxi and Gulfport

Encapsulating the ductwork entails adding a sealer to the interior of the fiberboard ducts to extend the life of the ducting and assure optimum operation of the HVAC system. This is a technological procedure that skilled professionals should only carry out.



Since duct encapsulation in Biloxi and Gulfport is only necessary for particular circumstances, handing it to skilled professionals will be the best decision. If the sealant on the fiberglass duct board or fiberboard is beginning to deteriorate, encapsulating the ducting in the commercial structure is highly required. Fiberglass duct board is used in the construction of ductwork in many commercial buildings and specific residential residences. The device is less costly and easier to construct than standard steel ducting. The purpose of fiberglass-coated ductwork is to minimize noise and keep air from escaping.



Sheets of lined fiberglass are shaped into round or square ductwork during construction, and the inside is sealed to prevent the fiberglass from leaking into the air. This sealant can deteriorate over time, at which point a building or household should consider having the ducting enclosed to avoid the fiberglass inside from contaminating the indoor air and causing health problems for people who live there.



Clean Air Services Inc offers residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, exhaust system cleaning, and ductwork encapsulation. Their highly trained experts are knowledgeable in all elements of the HVAC system and are fully equipped to provide dependable service.



The professionals at Clean Air Services are qualified and certified to perform such tasks. They come fully equipped and prepared with advanced tools and technologies to offer the best possible solutions for their clients.



The skilled experts don't just 'move' the dust around. They rid the system of allergens, dirt, and other pollutants. Clean Air Services is trusted by residents and companies in Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Mobile, New Orleans, Slidell, and many other cities in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana to enhance their quality of life.



For more information on multi-unit dryer vent cleaning in Mobile, AL and Jackson, Mississippi, visit https://www.clean-airservices.com/commercial/multi-unit-dryer-vent-cleaning-slidell-new-orleans-gulfport-hattiesburg/



