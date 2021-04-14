Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --The continued success of Clean Care Services can be attributed to a number of factors. There has been a spike in demand for commercial cleaning services due to the pandemic, which has generated interest from small and large businesses in commercial cleaning services for their corporate offices, so that their teams can get back to work safely. Clean Care Services has also benefited from growing interest in the state of the environment. The commercial cleaning services available from Clean Care Services are performed using safe, environmentally friendly Green Sealed products, so that business leaders can keep their teams and their businesses safe while also supporting the planet. The key driver for years of success and customer satisfaction for Clean Care Services has always been building trust in customer relationships, which the Clean Care Services team brings to every job and every element of their commercial cleaning services.



Clean Care Services was founded in 2001 by Paul Roberta and Scott Kersteter, each with many decades of entrepreneurial and leadership experience in the janitorial and commercial cleaning business. Over 20 years, it has built a solid and trusted reputation for its timeliness, thoroughness, and attention to detail on every commercial cleaning assignment. This includes proactive carpet and floor care maintenance programs, as well as, other commercial cleaning services.



"We have a long tradition of being on time, paying close attention to detail, and helping our customers feel safe, confident, and respected," says Paul Roberta, co-founder of Clean Care Services. "At the same time, we know it's important to stay in step with the times. Our 20-year reputation of trust in the commercial cleaning business is like any job - it requires careful attention, every day. We're tremendously proud to celebrate 20 years of customer satisfaction, and we're aiming for at least 20 more!"



About Clean Care Services

Clean Care Services is the nation's premier, highly respected and privately owned commercial carpet care, floor care, and upholstery care services for professionals and businesses. Clean Care Services is a team of associates committed to providing the highest level of customer service available. Whether performing a proactive carpet or floor care maintenance program or a one-time cleaning of conference room chairs, we will be at your facility on time, well-trained and ready to make you feel confident in your choice to use our services. Clean Care Services also realizes the importance of keeping the environment safe. We make a conscious effort to use Green Sealed Products to protect the environment. Clean Care Services headquarters is located at 850 West Chester Pike #105, Havertown, PA 19083. For more information please call 877.982.5326, email info@cleancareservices.com, or visit CleanCareServices.com.