Clean Edge Adds Water and Wind Indexes to Its Family of Clean-Tech Stock Index Offerings

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Clean Edge, Inc. today announced the addition of two stock indexes to its family of clean-tech index offerings. In partnership with Nasdaq, Clean Edge will maintain a universe of securities to be used in the development and maintenance of the ISE Clean Edge Water Index (HHO) (formerly the ISE Water Index) and the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE) (formerly the ISE Global Wind Index). The water and wind indexes double Clean Edge's roster of clean-tech indexes, joining the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index (CELS) and the Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (QGRD). In total, the market value of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the four indexes exceeds $400 Million.



More information on Clean Edge stock indexes, methodology, and licensed products can be found at https://cleanedge.com/indexes.



ISE Clean Edge Water Index (HHO):



The Clean Edge ISE Water Index is designed to track the performance of U.S.-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable water and wastewater industry. Industry exposure includes water distribution, infrastructure (pumps, pipes and valves), water solutions (purification and filtration), and ancillary services such as consulting, construction and metering. The securities must also meet other eligibility criteria which include minimum requirements for market value and average daily share volume. Securities which meet eligibility criteria are then ranked in descending order by market capitalization and the top 36 securities are selected as Index Securities. The ISE Clean Edge Water Index is re-ranked semi-annually in March and September.



ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index (GWE):



The ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index is designed to track the performance of companies that are primarily engaged and involved in the wind energy industry based on analysis of the products and services offered by those companies (including both pure play companies focused on the wind energy sector and diversified multinationals with wind energy sector exposure). The securities must also meet other eligibility criteria which include minimum requirements for market value and average daily share volume. The ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index is re-ranked semi-annually in March and September.



For more information about the ISE Clean Edge Water Index and the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index, including eligibility criteria, visit https://cleanedge.com/indexes or https://indexes.Nasdaqomx.com/.



About Clean Edge, Inc.

Clean Edge, Inc., founded in 2000, serves corporate, government, NGO, utility, and financial clients working to transition to a clean-energy economy. Products and services include stock indexes tracking U.S. and global clean energy, water, and grid infrastructure markets; benchmarking reports tracking states, metros, and utilities; and events that regularly convene hundreds of industry innovators and stakeholders. To keep abreast of the latest clean-tech trends, or for more information on the company, visit http://www.cleanedge.com and follow us @CleanEdgeInc on Twitter.



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Clean Edge, Inc., nor The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. or any of its affiliates, makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Clean Edge's and Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.