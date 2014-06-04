Clean Energy Markets in China - Analyze Future

A comprehensive and detailed-oriented report on Clean Energy Market is published by Analyze Future.
A comprehensive and detailed-oriented report on Clean Energy Market is published by Analyze Future. This report intends to provide various organizations and investors with business insights into China's Clean Energy Market.
As per the report, China has the largest energy market in the world. It also forecasts Chinese energy industry to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in China, growing at double digit rate each year. Further, report states that various energy companies around the world would be able to leverage the fast-growing markets for imports and business.
Experts have observed that China’s demand for Clean Energy Market has grown exponentially in the past. Further, they are of the opinion that both production and demand will continue to grow in the next 5 years.
This report would throw insights into following areas:
Economic trends
Investment environment
Industry development
Supply and demand
Industry capacity
Industry structure
Marketing channels
Other dominant industry participants
This report also outlines the key players’ dominant in China’s Clean Energy Market.
Table Of Contents:
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
III. CLEAN ENERGY INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Clean Energy Industry Structure
Clean Energy Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
IV. CLEAN ENERGY PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Clean Energy Production and Demand
Clean Coal Energy Output and Demand
Wind Energy Output and Demand
Solar Energy Output and Demand
V. CLEAN ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOKS
Clean Energy Markets Outlook
Chinese Environmental Regulations
Chinese Clean Energy Regulations
China’s Electricity Market Demand
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China’s Distribution System
Clean Energy Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
Market Entry Channels
Exporting to China
VII. CLEAN ENERGY PRODUCER DIRECTORY
