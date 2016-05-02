Clean Fuel Screen Introduces an Automotive Pre-Filter Device That Cleans the Fuel Before It Enters the Tank

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Clean Fuel Screen, the revolutionary new filter that cleans car fuel before it enters the tank, is now live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Clean Fuel Screen is available at a low price and it's simple installation and removal makes the product accessible to almost anyone. Once installed, the product aids in prolonging the life of the fuel pump, the fuel filter, the fuel pressure regulator, the fuel injectors, and more.



"I've been a mechanic for over 60 years and I've been repairing and watching the results of dirty, contaminated fuel," says Ernest Washington, founder and inventor of Clean Fuel Screen, "After spending a few years in the middle east, I saw the ultimate in the effects of dirty fuel in the gas tank and decided to do something about."



Currently, there is nothing on the market that compares to the clean fuel screen filter. Everything designed to clean the fuel is made to work inside of the fuel delivery system, after the dirty fuel has already entered the gas tank. The Clean Fuel Screen filter is designed to stop the dirty fuel from entering the tank in the first place.



With extensive internal testing and use of the original prototype, upon application of our product, the company found that debris- particulates and sediment, were trapped, preventing it from entering the tank in the first place. The problems we encountered on the test vehicles prior to installing the Clean Fuel Screen were no longer occurring.



"With the world being in the economic state it is in, I saw an opportunity to help consumers save money on automobile repair and give them peace of mind," added Washington about his further inspiration on bringing the project to life.



The Clean Fuel Screen Automotive Pre-Filter Device is now live and available to support on Indiegogo:



Clean Fuel Screen Company (CFS co.) is a leading innovator in the maintenance of fuel in vehicle fuel delivery systems with its flagship product in the Clean Fuel Screen filter. Automobiles have highly sensitive components within every fuel delivery system, many advances have been made in the attempt to maximize the life and performance of these components, from fuel additives and detergents to in-line filtration.



For more information on Clean Fuel Screen please visit