Clean Up Vancouver Carpet Cleaning Services

09/10/2020 -- 2020 has been an unprecedented year. With COVID as a looming threat, most people have spent a lot more time indoors. All things considered, it's probably not too surprising if carpets this year are showing extra wear and tear from being highly trafficked. Fortunately, the team at Angelo's FabriClean offers professional carpet cleaning in Vancouver to keep the home clean and fresh.



Carpets are notorious dirt collectors, harboring dust, dirt, and other debris deep within their fibers. This dirt often escapes the vacuum, which is unable to access deeply embedded dirt. Over time, the accumulation of particles and debris can make carpets and rugs to look faded and dull. Tiny sharp particles can even grind away at the fibers causing carpets and rugs to age prematurely.



Professional carpet cleaning allows homeowners to prolong the life of their flooring investment. The professional technicians at Angelo's FabriClean use high-grade industrial strength equipment to professionally clean, deodorize, and sanitize carpets.



As part of a professional carpet cleaning routine, the technicians at Angelo's provide several services including:



- Vacuuming the carpet to remove all accumulation of dirt, debris, and other materials

- Deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

- Stain removal

- Holistic steam cleaning and thorough drying to remove allergens and prevent mold and mildew



Angelo's FabriClean uses only eco-friendly chemicals, thereby making the carpet cleaning process safer for homes with children and pets. If 2020 has been unkind to carpets and rugs, Angelo's FabriClean provides outstanding carpet cleaning services to freshen and restore an air of cleanliness to the home. Contact Angelo's FabriClean for more details.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



