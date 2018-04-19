Clean Water for All of Liberia

Safety Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --With the help of Sawyer filters, Liberia will be the first developing country with clean water, border to border, in every household by December of 2020. Sawyer filters will bring clean water to the last 20% of rural Liberia that everyone said was impossible to reach. The Last Well joined forces with other NGOs and Sawyer Products to accomplish this goal set in 2008, mapping out the country in it's entirety so access to clean water can be strategically implemented and tracked.



Using GIS Cloud (Geographic Information System) and mobile devices, teams of Liberias are traveling all across the country are gathering and tracking location, population, heath, and water resource data. This data is then uploaded to the cloud based system for evaluation. After the plan has been established and implemented, the effects of the clean water access can be analyzed through multiple follow ups to track diarrhea reduction, health improvement, work and school days recaptured, as well as purchased water savings and medical savings associated with waterborne sickness.



The survey was carefully designed and is being analyzed by an independent United States based university. As the results come in, the data is impressive. In the first 3,000 households analyzed, there were 2197 households that reported cases of diarrhea. After a 2 week follow up that number was down to 107, a reduction rate of 95.13%.



Sawyer's Hollow Fiber Membrane filters are the perfect solution for Liberia's clean water needs, especially in the rural hard to reach areas. The filter simply attaches to a 20-liter bucket which are plentiful in Liberia. There are currently 100,000 Sawyer filters in Liberia that are in process of distribution to the villages; The filters, buckets, and much of the distribution costs were paid for by Sawyer. The water filtration systems removes 99.99999% of bacteria and 99.9999% protozoa from any fresh water source, providing enough water for a family's daily drinking, cleaning and cooking.



