Cleaner, Safer Drinking Water, Anywhere

Safety Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --The Sawyer line of innovative water filtration systems grows today with the launch of the Sawyer Select™ Filters and Purifiers. The new line combines Sawyer's signature 0.1 micron absolute Hollow Fiber Membrane filter with a proprietary Foam membrane developed in partnership with the company Foamulations™ to remove virtually all contaminants found in wilderness water.



Advanced Filtration and Purification Made Easy. A combination of activated carbon and other proprietary ingredients are embedded inside the Foam membrane which creates a usable surface area significantly larger than traditional block or granule filters. In fact, the surface area is 4 times greater than any other absorbent technology on the market and 51 times greater than traditional carbon blocks. This results in higher removal rates of contaminants and faster flow rates with minimal effort and dwell time.



The Sawyer Select™ line-up offers 3 levels of protection depending on your needs:



Sawyer Select™S1 Filter – (MSRP $59.99) Has a capacity of 1600 uses ($0.04 per use) and removes 99.99999% of bacteria, 99.9999% of protozoa and cysts, chemicals, pesticides, and improves taste and odor. Chemicals are reduced to 0.5 parts per billion (up to 40 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level). Pesticides are removed down to 0.01 parts per billions (up to 400 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level).



Sawyer Select™S2 Purifier – (MSRP $79.99) Has a capacity of 800 uses ($0.09 per use) and removes 99.99% of viruses, 99.99999% of bacteria, 99.9999% of protozoa and cysts, chemicals, pesticides, and improves taste and odor. Chemicals are reduced to 0.5 parts per billion (up to 40 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level). Pesticides are removed down to 0.01 parts per billions (up to 400 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level).



Sawyer Select™S3 Purifier – (MSRP $89.99) Has a capacity of 400 uses ($0.22 per use) and removes heavy metals, 99.99% of viruses, 99.99999% of bacteria, 99.9999% of protozoa and cysts, chemicals, pesticides, and improves taste and odor. Heavy metals are reduced to 0.5 parts per billion (up to 260 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level). Chemicals are reduced to 0.5 parts per billion (up to 40 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level). Pesticides are removed down to 0.01 parts per billions (up to 400 times lower than the EPA's maximum recommended level).



Specifications Weight: 10 ounces Treatment Time: 10 seconds Bottle Output: 20 ounces MSRPs: S1 - $59.99, S2 - $79.99, S3 - $89.99



Learn more about Sawyer Select™ Filters and Purifiers at http://www.sawyer.com/select.



About Sawyer

Founded in 1984, Sawyer has been at the forefront of innovation in water filtration, insect repellent, sunscreen, and first aid. Not only are Sawyer's filters one of the most popular on the trail, they are being used in over 80 developing countries to provide people with clean drinking water. Sawyer's production facility is in Safety Harbor, Florida.