Alhambra, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Changing what it means to be minimalistic in a modern landscape, a new unisex sling bag has most definitely come to play. Enter Cleanie. Created by a company with 30-years in the luggage industry, the do-it-all powerhouse not only carries most everything to do one's day, it's powered by UVC light. That's right. A sleek expandable compartment houses a power bank that energizes a UVC light to quickly sanitize smartphones, masks, glasses, pens, or anything else small enough to be afraid of these days. How so? Environmentally-friendly sterilization wavelengths kill bacteria thanks to a portable sterilizer fashionably hitching a ride. It gives a whole new meaning to having everything "in the bag," doesn't it?



Doing some heavy-lifting without looking like it, the Cleanie Sling Bag utilizes multi-purpose compartments to store things like a tablet, a wallet, a bike lock, a jacket, gym clothes, a water bottle, umbrella, or a selfie stick, etc. etc. With virtually no end to its storage uses, the sterilizing sling bag is a creative, trendsetting way to stay organized while staying safe. And safe it is. The Cleanie even has a safeguard zipper and tab to protect eyes from the powerful disinfection light. Place items to be disinfected into the dedicated compartment, zip the zipper, secure a magnetic zipper tab, and power the compartment on with an integrated external button. The indicator light shows progress, and if the tab leaves its magnetic buckle, the internal UVC light automatically turns off thanks to an intelligent induction switch. No harm. No foul.



The CFO for Kingsons Leather Products Co., Ltd., Ronnie Lau, A.K.A. "Pony" in the backpack industry, and the CEO for Paper Never Sleep LLC, said, "COVID-19 has us disinfecting our everyday essentials non-stop. The Cleanie Sling Bag meets storage and sterilization needs during and after the pandemic. In three minutes, you can sanitize what you touch the most throughout your busy day with a 99.9% sterilization rate. We've even provided a retractable keychain with an isolator hook that allows you to push elevator buttons and the like without touching them."



Perfect for bikers, special straps allow the user to attach it easily to a bike. With hollow spaces for larger objects, a quick access pocket, magnetic quick-release straps that are removable, and a U-lock pocket, the bag thinks of everything. It's also water-resistant right down to its zippers.



About Kingsons Leather Products Co., Ltd.

Kingsons Leather Products Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kingsons Group. Kingsons Group was established in 1997 and has more than 500 employees worldwide. The company has more than 300 technological innovation patents. Products have won the Good Design Award in Japan, the iF Award and Reddot Award in Germany, and the IDEA Award in the United States. Kingsons has also won the Red Star Design Award in China and the Goldenpin Concept Award in Taiwan.



