London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2017 --Experts agree, hiring a professional cleaner can save time, remove stress and even be very cost effective. In London, one company who are becoming an increasingly popular cleaning services choice is Cleaning Day. Cleaning Day recently announced the growth of the young company has exceeded expectations, crossing the 100 cleaning service a week milestone. The company expects to see another 200% in growth in 2017, a byproduct of their commitment to employing motivated professional cleaners committed to making sure each and every client is more than satisfied, with every job performed.



"We couldn't be happier about our growth since we know much of it points to a job well done," commented a representative from Cleaning Day. "2017 is going to be a great year and keeping our customers happy is the highest priority."



According to the company, Cleaning Day are happy to cover both regular and one-time office and domestic clients, a variety of cleaning options like carpet cleaning, sofa cleaning, and end of tenancy cleaning services. Some highlights of their customer-friendly policies include flexible scheduling; same day and next day service options; late night, early morning and even Bank Holiday bookings; and absolute transparent pricing policies.



To help safeguard customer confidence, Cleaning Day are happy to provide a re-clean guarantee for all of their London cleaning services, should something go wrong or not live up to a customer's standards.



Client feedback for Cleaning Day has been very positive across the board.



Daniel T., from London, recently said in a five-star review, "Cleaning Day is our choice for weekly office cleaning. They do an amazing job, are completely reliable and the price is right. We've used other companies before and none come close to these high standards. Fully recommended."



For more information be sure to visit http://cleaningday.co.uk.



Contact:

Jake Alford

Phone: 020 3761 5875 (24/7 support line)

Email: info@cleaningday.co.uk

Working hours: 08:00 – 20:00, Monday to Sunday