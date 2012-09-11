Cleaning for Cancer: "A Red Carpet Affair" Benefit

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2012 --Cleaning for Cancer will be hosting “A Red Carpet Affair” on Sept. 29, 2012, at the Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach. The event is part of the organization’s 2012 events program dedicated to charitable initiatives for raising cancer awareness and benefitting cancer patients struggling financially.



The evening will begin with red carpet arrivals followed by a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, a silent auction, fashion show and awards ceremony. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Silver Foxx, jazz singer Joan Cartwright and spiritual singer, John LaRose.



The evening’s Masters of Ceremonies will include comedian L.A. Hardy, model/actress Njie Sabik and producer/writer Pierre Medor. Cancer survivors will walk the runway alongside professional models in the fashion show. The evening will also feature special guest speaker Astrid Nicastri, a cancer survivor and client of Cleaning for Cancer, singer Kimberly Cole and cancer survivor Wayne Felber who will be celebrating two years being cancer-free the weekend of the event. A special dedication will honor Cleaning for Cancer client Patricia Bouyer, who recently lost her battle with colon cancer.



“This event, like all our events, will feature terrific performances, incredible auction items to bid on and of course, some great entertainment. We are passionate about helping and improving the quality of life for people living with cancer. Most cancer patients experience significant fatigue, which affects their daily living. Activities that most of us take for granted — like dusting or washing dishes — are extremely difficult for cancer patients. Our mission at Cleaning for Cancer is to provide free professional house cleaning services to cancer patients so they can focus on healing and recovery,” said founder and director Nadege Desravines.



Built from hope, faith and love, Cleaning for Cancer partners with cleaning companies nationwide, which volunteer their cleaning services. Clients receive free house cleaning for three months — the average length of time of a chemotherapy and/or radiation treatment cycle. Patients wanting to continue the cleaning services after the three-month period are eligible to do so at rates up to 50% lower than other cleaning services in their respective area. In addition to cleaning services, Cleaning for Cancer offers its clients yoga and massage therapy provided by licensed therapists and a nutrition and wellness program designed and prepared by certified nutritionists.



Sponsors of “A Red Carpet Affair” include Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach, Miami Dolphins, Miami SeaQuarium, Walt Disney World, Expose Yourself, Veev, Total Wine & More, Sleepy’s, Bright Pink Studio, CoconutGroveGrapevine.com, 5-Sur-5 TV, Ronan Rental, Genentech, Pristine Model & Talent Agency, LaCroix, Panera Bread, Joel P. Black Photography, Food Should Taste Good, Uncle Julio’s, Red Light Photography, Drape it Up Designs and Blo.



“A Red Carpet Affair” kicks off at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on pre-sale for $100 until Sept. 15; after Sept. 15 tickets are $130 per person. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit South Florida cancer patients who are struggling financially. Ticket purchases can be made by phone at 561.573.7783 or online at http://www.cleaningforcancer.org.



About Cleaning for Cancer

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Cleaning for Cancer provides complimentary cleaning services throughout the United States to cancer patients undergoing treatment. The foundation partners with cleaning companies nationwide. Founded by Nadege Desravines, the non-profit organization has serviced more than 1500 clients nationwide to date.



From an early age Ms. Desravines — who came to the United States from Haiti — knew she was meant to give back to the world. In 2007, at the age of 21, she opened her first company, SFL Cleaning Services Corp., in Boca Raton, FL. With just one vacuum cleaner in hand and a dream of a better future for herself, she grew the company to 250 clients and 25 employees.



While building her business, Ms. Desravines continued her college education, graduating in 2008 on the Dean's List from Florida Metropolitan University [now Everest University] with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in criminal justice/public affairs and with a dream to become an attorney.



As SFL Cleaning Services Corp. grew, Ms. Desravines realized that a majority of her client base was battling cancer. Her clients were too weak to keep up with the daily nuances of life, including cleaning their homes. Cancer came close to home for her when her grandmothers were diagnosed with breast and lung cancer. Touched by her grandmothers and clients, her desire to help became a passion. To do her part, Ms. Desravines offered to clean her ill-stricken clients' homes for free.



On March 17, 2011, Cleaning for Cancer was founded. Ms. Desravines' determination to help those with cancer is matched by her passion for giving and helping.