Cleaning for Cancer Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Boca Raton FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2012 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Cleaning for Cancer (http://www.cleaningforcancer.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Cleaning for Cancer will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on their efforts to A national charity built from hope, faith and love, Our mission is to help those stricken with cancer..



"So many families deal with a cancer diagnosis, often unexpectedly," said Daniel Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. "We are happy to support the efforts of Cleaning for Cancer as they provide these families with services in their time of need.."



"A cancer diagnosis is a frightening and life-altering experience. This real life crisis not only affects the patient, but the entire family.", said Nadege Desravines, Executive Director / Founder of Cleaning for Cancer.



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About Cleaning for Cancer

Cleaning for Cancer is a US non-profit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients who are undergoing treatment by providing them with the following in-home benefits in their time of need: Complete free Maid Services for three months. Massage Therapy and a Nutrition and Wellness Program.



About SBWire

