CleaningBusinessGold.com Announced to Help Entrepreneurs Secure Income

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --In rough economic times successful business owners that will share the wealth of their experience is a commodity in high demand. Such is the case for Anna Ajina. Ajina ran a successful domestic cleaning agency in London for fifteen years before selling the lucrative endeavor at an excellent price. An integral part of the $3 billion per year industry in the UK Ajina now passes along her expertise in her newly launched course, Cleaning Business Gold. Described as “just like buying a cleaning franchise” but without the large fees or ongoing monthly payments, Cleaning Business Gold is the veritable go-to spot for cleaning up in more ways than one.



Providing a proven template that shows how to get clients, hire staff, and collect money, Ajina’s Cleaning Business Gold speaks to many sections of the marketplace. Exceptional for students, single parents, retirees and entrepreneurs who want to increase a business portfolio the course has optimal earning potential. Done solely at the hands of employees, Ajina states that a cleaning business can bring a monthly profit of $7,700. To that end, Cleaning Business Gold shows users how to start making money immediately with no necessary materials, equipment or office space.



Also the author of the Amazon Kindle book “My Cleaning Business or How To Start a Domestic Cleaning Agency” Ajina said of the newly launched business opportunity, “To put it very simply, I wanted to provide an informational resource so I could say with confidence, ‘This is how to start your own cleaning business.’. It’s a very straightforward approach to learning how to become your own boss while sidestepping franchise fees, some of which can be upwards of $10,000 just to get your foot in the door. With my program, people can start making that amount rather than spending it.”



