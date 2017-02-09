Clear out Unwanted Pet Odors with Kitty Vent

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Pets are an important part of the family. They help relieve stress, provide entertainment, and give an unconditional love that can turn any bad day into a good one. Cats are a popular pet choice for many homeowners, as they are rather low maintenance yet affectionate. The main concern for many when getting a cat is the litter box, which not only takes up space but also gives off the odor of its contents when left standing. These odors are unpleasant, since they come from the cat's waste, and can make a room unpleasant to spend prolonged time in. Many people try to combat this issue by either hiding it in a bathroom, which can be problematic given litter boxes' often large size, or by using scented kitty litter, which often merely adds to the already strong odor. Here to provide an alternative that negates these problems is Kitty Vent, a ventilation system that promises to erase litter box odors from any space.



The concept behind Kitty Vent is simple: ventilation removes the stinky air within the litter box, allowing fresh air to enter and preventing the odors to escape. This is achieved with the Kitty Vent's innovative window fixture. The device features an extendable design, allowing it to be fitted to windows up to 4 feet in length, as well as a small fan. By connecting the window fixture to the hole in the back of the Kitty Vent litterbox via an included ventilation tube, a closed pathway is created between the litterbox and the outside world that allows odors to be piped outside. After the fan is connected to the litter box and plugged into the wall, the Kitty Vent can be turned on, and within six seconds all of the nasty litter box odors will be gone. In addition to being an effective method of odor removal, Kitty Vent is also cost effective – requiring only fifty cents of power a year– and quiet, as it generates less than twenty decibels of sound when running. Using Kitty Vent, any room can quietly and efficiently be rid of any unpleasant odors generated from a nearby litter box.



After years of work and development, one of the most daunting tasks remaining for the Kitty Vent team is funding the manufacturing process. Each member of the team has provided all they can in order to see the project to fruition. So in order to generate the necessary funds while also maintaining the family business feel of the company, the Kitty Vent has launched a Kickstarter in the hopes of generating a community backing that will help bring their innovative project to the masses. With reader support, the Kitty Vent can be manufactured and sold in mass to the public, fixing the issue of litter box odors once and for all.



For more information on Kitty Vent, visit the Kickstarter page.