Clearette Electronic Cigarettes: Best Online E Cigarette Store

Great River, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --Clearette Electronic Cigarettes, announces it has revised and expanded its websites for both its Independent Distributors and customers.



Electronic Cigarette Company Clearette, has taken another leap by successfully updating its E- Commerce website. The website, which ensures continued customer support and product availability, now provides their growing number of customers with more products, product-related information as well as other resources.



Customers can see significant improvements in the website design and functionality, which makes it easier than ever for customers. The website has updated content and latest products of different electronic cigarette products it offers. The website is especially designed to highlight the company’s product line and brand image. The website is fully functional and safe to use. Electronic Cigarette company Clearette is renowned for offering quality vapor products such as e-cigarettes, rechargeable and cartomizer kits, and its most recent successful expansion into the electronic hookah market with Clearette Electronic Cigarette Hookahs.



Clearette Electronic Cigarettes is poised to deliver its primary focus of quality, branding and customer service, which has been their mission from inception. For more information about Clearette Electronic Cigarette, product specifications, free shipping, etc., please visit its informative website: http://www.clearette.com