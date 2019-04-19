Clearing Chlamydial Infection with Phytoconstituents, Natural Therapy Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Achieves a "Flora Balance"

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2019 --Recently, Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic announced that they use a variety of medicinal plants to compound Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill on the basis of retaining beneficial bacteria while eliminating harmful bacteria, thus to complete eradication of chlamydia infection and its complications without side effects with this natural therapy.



Chlamydia occurs after urinary tract infection, patients could have urinary frequency, urgency, dysuria and other urethritis symptoms, and it may lead to prostatitis, seminal vesiculitis, epididymitis and orchitis which could affect the quality of sperm causing infertility. According to clinical observations, the sperm malformation rate can be as high as 80% in infertile patients caused by chlamydia.



Among patients with chlamydial infection, macrolide antibiotics are mostly used. This is an weak alkaline antibiotic produced by Streptomyces, and can block bacterial protein synthesis, is a growth inhibitor. Oral use may cause gastrointestinal reactions (such as nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and diarrhea), hepatotoxicity (such as cholestasis, elevated liver enzymes), tinnitus and hearing disorders, drug fever, drug eruption, urticaria and other allergic reactions. So it is for low dose and short-term use only. If giving it in long-term use, sensitive strains are continuously killed, and resistant strains on a large number of multiplication, making the rate of drug resistance rising. Since antibiotics kill only epiphytic bacteria and not cure the infection completely, the symptoms recur rapidly after drug withdrawal. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/macrolide-antibiotics)



Based on more than 30 years of TCM research and medical experience, Wuhan Dr.Lee created a unique therapy to eradicate chlamydia infection: according to the specific conditions of each patient, more than 50 herbs are used, the formula is customized and reprocessed according to patient's symptoms. The formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains the natural medicine ingredients of psyllium seed, fringed pink, polygonum aviculare, peach kernel, safflower, red peony, houttuynia, and vaccaria, which makes a natural antidote to achieve the role of broad-spectrum antibiotics, and effectively eliminate various bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, turn mycoplasma into negative, and thoroughly remove the primary lesion.



Among them, gardenia, forsythia, honeysuckle, and houttuynia have the efficacy of clearing heat and detoxifying; fringed pink, polygonum aviculare, and psyllium seed induce diuresis and free strangury; peach kernel, safflower, radices saussureae and corydalis tuber promote blood circulation and relieve pain, and all these effects can adjust the internal environment of the genitourinary system, enhance the immunity and body resistance, so as to achieve the altimate cure with low recurrence rate.



Bruce, 45, from the United Kingdom, suffered from urgency, frequency, and tingling in urination, and perineal tenderness for 11 years. The examination was positive for chlamydia culture, and prostatic fluid routine: WBC + + +, lecithin + +. He was diagnosed with "chlamydial infectious prostatitis". After some antibiotic medication, his symptoms did not improve significantly. Recommended by his friends, he consulted online to Dr.Lee and began to take Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pills under her guidance. After a course, Bruce said in the email, "urinary frequency and urgency has been significantly relieved, but there is still perineal pain." At the end of the second course, the symptoms of urinary frequency, urgency, and perineal pain almost all disappeared. Suggested by Dr.Lee, Bruce re-examined the prostatic fluid routine and chlamydia culture 7 days after drug withdrawal. The results showed a negative culture for chlamydia, the prostatic fluid routine: WBC- and lecithin + + +. He was completely recovered. He expressed his gratitude excitedly: "Dr. Lee, thank you very very much, if there are friends who need treatment, I think I will recommend your medicine, so that they can also be healed."



On Sep.26, 2018, the Nature journal published the news titled "Why Chinese Medicine is Heading for Clinics Around the World" (David Cyranoski, Nature 561, 448-450, 2018), introducing the World Health Assembly, the supreme authority of WHO, scheduled to include TCM in the 11th edition of the Global Outline of Medicine in 2019 (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-06782-7) In Britain, TCM is trusted by the royal family, and the queen travels with natural remedies along. In Australia, 70% of doctors recommend TCM, and 80% of patients in the United States who take natural medicines of TCM. (https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/2014/251891)



Dr.Lee spoke in an interview: Our body has a strong immune system to protect it from all kinds of microorganisms,and chlamydia is one of microorganisms parasitic in our body. It mutually restraint with many other "parasitic microorganisms", to achieve a dynamic balance, that is what medicine called "Flora Balance." If we abuse the use of antibiotics, or the body's immune system is declined, the original "flora balance" will be destroyed, the number of harmful microorganisms "dramatically increase", it will cause the corresponding "infection" and disease. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill does no harm normal flora, eliminates harmful viruses and germs, mobilize the body's own strength against chlamydia and other STD infection, regulate the balance of beneficial flora, making the symptoms difficult to recur. "



According to statistics from Dr.Lee's TCM clinic, nearly half of the patients receiving Chlamydia treatment were from overseas, of which the majority were from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore. Of these patients, 92% did not relapse after recovery.



For more information about Dr.Lee's natural therapy, please visit: http://www.drleetcmclinic.com



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist for 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.