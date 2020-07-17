Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2020 --New and Improved. Best-In-Class LED CRI of 94+



ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog free mirrors is announcing a major improvement to the ClearLite Vanity Mirror. Now featuring industry-leading color rendering: 94+ CRI. Standard LEDs featured are cool 5300K and warm or 3000K.



The ClearLite Fog-free Vanity Mirrors with two styles of LED task lighting. Turned on and off with either a bathroom light switch, bath fan or a separate switched power supply. Enjoy mornings and evenings in the glow of LED lighting that is designed to be green, economical, and long-lasting (estimated over 70,000 hours)!



The ClearLite is built in America and ships fully assembled. ClearLite is available at leading bath and plumbing showrooms across the country and online at www.ClearMirror.com.



Specified by architects, designers, builders and remodelers, Shower ClearMirror is easy to install and maintain and provides a lifetime of function and beauty.



- Ultra slim LED panels (4mm) provide complete and even coverage and are rated for 70,000 hours.



- Hi-output LED panels with 94+ CRI.



- 6mm mirror with polished edges and frosted design.



- Available in 3,000K or warm and 5,300K or cool.



- Includes ClearMirror fog-free technology.



- Polished aluminum side rails.



- Overall mirror depth is one inch.



- Mounting holes and Z hanger for easy installation.



- Available in two back lit styles (vertical and top).



- Standard size: 24" x 36".



- Fully assembled. Heater, LED panels mounted to the back side of the mirror.



- UL LISTED for use over vanities.



- Made in the USA and covered by a 5-year replacement warranty.



ClearMirror Offering



Clarity Wall-Mount Fog-Free Shower Mirror

- High-quality 1/8" mirror, 12" x 12" with polished and rounded corners

- Heating pad: 10" x 10" fog-free area

- Low-profile, high-luster aluminum base

- 3M Dual Lock reclosable fasteners and 3M Dual Lock primer mounting kit

- Custom Li Ion battery pack. Removable / Rechargeable / Waterproof

- UL Listed and Patent Pending



Shower ClearMirror

- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24"

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: "Body Shave" model: 20" x 30"



Shower Lite

- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two soft glowing ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- Installs flush with tile or solid surround



Big Sexy

- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Eagan, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the new improved ClearLite Vanity Mirror are available through bath showrooms, decorative hardware stores nationwide and online at www.clearmirror.com or call 651.251.9036.