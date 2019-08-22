ClearMirror Ultra-Thin Vanity Fog-Free Vanity Mirrors -- NEW DESIGN

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --NEW! ClearLite LED, Fog-Free Vanity Mirrors from ClearMirror



Now Ultra-Thin and Industry-Leading 95 CRI



ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog-free mirrors is proud to announce major enhancements to our "ClearLite" vanity mirrors. The stunning back-lit and side-lit mirrors made to the highest standards. ClearLite is perfect for luxury bathroom designs.



New Thin Style and Improved LED Quality

ClearLite comes in two standard variations: 24" x 36" Vertical Back Lit and Top Back Lit. Now featuring an industry-leading Color Rendering Index of 95. The CRI is a measure of how real or authentic colors look under a white light. The new ClearLite by ClearMirror is made-in-America using only high-quality components. All ClearLite mirrors include ClearMirror defogger technology, so if you are tired of using a streaky towel, opening cold windows or using auto glass products so you can see yourself after a shower?



The ClearLite is also a design that works well with hotel designers and architects. Built in America, ClearLite can be customized to your exact specifications and requirements.



Simply wire the ClearLite like you would a standard wall-mounted light fixture, then attach to the wall with the included Z-hangar and it turns on and off with either a bathroom light switch, bath fan or a separate switched power supply. Enjoy mornings and evenings in the soft glow of LED lighting that is designed to be green, economical, and long-lasting (estimated over 70,000 hours)!



Hi-output LED light bars with 95 CRI

6mm mirror with polished flat edges and frosted design

Overall thickness only 7/8"

Includes ClearMirror fog-free technology

Anodized, polished aluminum side rails (no rust)

Heavy duty aluminum Z hanger for easy installation

Standard size: 24" x 36"

Two LED configurations: Vertical back lit and Top back lit styles

Standard color temperature: 5300K / 350 Lumens/FT

Other color temperatures available, including a 95 CRI 3000K

Custom sizes and LED configurations available



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around the world have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is in Woodbury, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



