Clearsight Antivirus Releases First Free Antivirus for Both Business and Home Customers

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2015 --Clearsight Antivirus announced today that it will provide the first free antivirus software protection program for business and home customers. "We wanted to help businesses create a safe and secure system at an affordable price," said Vice President Daniel Chendev. "Companies spend thousands on antivirus programs every year, and by using Clearsight Antivirus, we save them thousands without them losing the high quality software."



Clearsight Antivirus was founded in 2010 by a group of people with a background in the software security industry and antivirus companies. The company offers two free software antivirus programs for homes and businesses.



The Clearsight Antivirus Free Home program offers single engine real-time protection from viruses and spyware. The program also updates daily and includes a real-time virus scanner and removable device infection detection.



Clearsight Antivirus' Free for Business program offers real-time protection from viruses and spyware, daily updates and detects viruses on removable devices.



"Whether consumers need an antivirus program for their home or business, Clearsight Antivirus has the tools to fulfill every software protection need," said Chendev. If customers require a higher level of protection, they have the option to upgrade to a premium account for a price. Clearsight Antivirus Premium provides removable device infection detection and removal, full scheduled scanning, surf guard protection, zero hour protection (protects from the second a new virus is released), multiple engines and free technical support.?



Two scanning engines for Premium users Clearsight works together closely with two leading technology partners in order to provide its users better protection utilizing dual scan engine technology. Both engines have been integrated at the lowest level in order to avoid unnecessary duplicate detections for the same malware. This results in significantly lower memory and resource consumption than if two independent scanner products were used.



To support their free services and continue to strengthen their programs, Clearsight Antivirus Endpoint will ask consumers for donations. However, consumers are not required to donate to use the services.



"Our team is dedicated to giving consumers high-quality antivirus programs and superior technical support," said Chendev. "We will make sure that your computers receive the highest level of protection available."



After being in business for a little more than five years, Clearsight Antivirus' software has been awarded and recognized by various companies. Virus Bulletin, a UK based organisation who independently tests antivirus products, have honoured Clearsight Antivirus with a VB100 Virus award multiple times throughout the years. Additionally, consumers on Download4a rated Clearsight Antivirus' software programs five stars.



"The Clearsight Antivirus team is honoured to see their hard work reflected in our awards and costumers' reviews," said Chendev. "We look forward to continuing to build our brand and strengthen our programs."



"Although we do offer a free solution for business we also offer a distribution and reseller partnership program. For interested potential partners to capitalise on the Premium sales and support services that can be offered to paying businesses, who would like corporate-class protection and support." hints Daniel Chendev.



To learn more about Clearsight Antivirus and their services, visit csantivirus.com and for media inquiries, please contact Daniel Chendev via info@csantivirus.com or Tel: +44 (0) 843 523 5268.



