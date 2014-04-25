Clearview Risk Services Debuts Loan Integrity Check

Lake Worth, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --Today, Clearview Risk Services announced immediate availability of Loan Integrity Check , enabling mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and insurers to immediately upgrade their loan due diligence and risk management programs.



“Our services were created to provide the industry with a better option for improving loan quality based upon a new era of regulations, compliance, and financial accountability,” said Denise James, President at Clearview Risk Services.



Many customers will benefit from deploying Loan Integrity Check . Clearview Risk Services developed the pre-funding, post-close and portfolio monitoring solutions to immediately impact costs associated with such a critical process during and after origination. The services are designed to embed the needed transparency in data and document validation, provide holistic audit reviews that include much more than traditionally offered by other providers, and transfer critical insights for immediate action throughout the entire organization. The GSEs and other agencies expect senior level executives to know how their organization is performing at any given time. “We understand the need for a better and more complete loan quality audit. Our use of sophisticated automation and professional reviews allows us to deliver more services as part of a standard audit and more importantly, we deliver in 30 days,” said Angie Triche, Director of Business Development. The company’s leadership team is comprised of mortgage, banking, compliance and fraud risk management experts. “We are risk management veterans who have provided profound solutions through other companies, so we know what needs to be done to be part of an improved mortgage marketplace,” said Denise James, President.



Loan Integrity Check Availability

Loan Integrity Check is the solution for a new world of compliance and accountability.



About Clearview Risk Services

Founded in 2012, Clearview Risk Services (http://www.clearviewriskservices.com) is a minority owned and managed company headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida. The company offers loan quality reviews, enhanced due diligence, and compliance and risk mitigation products designed to help customers drive improvement of internal process controls, optimize investments, comply with industry requirements, and produce better, more consistent and actionable intelligence across their organizations.



