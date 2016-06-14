Clearwater Dentists Helps Patients Achieve Permanent Smiles After Tooth Loss with Dental Implants

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Florida dentist Dr. Timothy Doerner is offering patients in Clearwater, FL the latest dental technology that provides them with a permanent solution for their missing teeth. Using dental implants, Dr. Doerner is helping patients achieve beautiful, functional, and permanent smiles even after the loss of one or more permanent teeth. Dental implants are some of the latest technology in the dental industry that offer patients far more benefits than other traditional restorative options for missing teeth like bridges or partial dentures.



Prior to dental implants, patients who experienced tooth loss had to rely on options like bridges, partial dentures, or full dentures to restore limited function and aesthetics to their smiles. However, neither of these options provides a design that is similar to the natural tooth. Dental implants mimic the structure of the natural tooth by essentially replacing the structure of the tooth root that once took its place. A dental implant is a small metal screw or anchor that is surgically inserted into the jawbone in the area of the missing tooth. This anchor is then used to support an artificial crown that is designed to look like the aesthetic part of the tooth that was once there. Together as a unit, the dental implant and crown restore full functionality and aesthetics for the patient, mimicking the design, feel, and function of a natural tooth.



When they are placed properly, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient. They are extremely durable, and unlike dentures or partial dentures, allow the patient to eat virtually any foods they prefer without the worry of damaging the prosthesis. Dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or for denture patients, dental implants can be used to permanently anchor entire top and bottom arches of dentures to the patient's jawbone.



While dental implants are the ideal solution for missing teeth, not every patient is a good candidate for the procedure. Patients must have adequate jaw bone density to support the implant as well as a strong immune system. Patients who are interested in dental implants as a possible solution for their missing teeth can schedule a consultation with Dr. Doerner to determine if they are a good candidate for the procedure.



