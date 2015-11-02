Clearwater, FL Dental Office Celebrates 30th Year of Dental Excellence

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Dr. Timothy Doerner, dentist in Clearwater, FL is celebrating 30 years of dental excellence along with patients and staff. Dr. Doerner's dental office has staff members and patients who have been a part of the practice since the very beginning. Dr. Doerner's office has been in operation since 1984, and today Dr. Doerner also operates two auxiliary offices in Brandon and Westchase, Florida.



Dr. Doerner's office was also recently voted as one of the Top Dentists in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Magazine based on a survey of peers in the area. As a Clearwater dentist, Dr. Doerner offers local patients a comprehensive lineup of general dental services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, sealants, tooth-colored fillings, and more. Dr. Doerner also participates in extensive continuing education courses and as a result, has expertise in a variety of other dental sub-specialties such as cosmetic dentistry and dental implants.



For patients who have healthy teeth but desire a different look or style of smile, Dr. Doerner offers cosmetic dental services such as cosmetic contouring to alter the shape of the teeth and gum line, dental veneers to conceal minor gaps, discoloration, or misalignment, tooth whitening, Invisalign clear braces, and Botox.



Clearwater patients who have a single missing tooth or even a series of missing teeth can benefit from the dental implant surgery that Dr. Doerner offers in-office, which eliminates the need for a referral to an additional dental professional. With dental implants, Dr. Doerner is able to give patients a permanent solution to their missing tooth or teeth that will look, feel, and function just like a natural tooth.



Patients of Dr. Doerner's office enjoy a comfortable, inviting, and relaxing environment upon each visit. The office accepts most dental insurances and also offers payment options through Wells Fargo and Care Credit to help patients get the dental care they need regardless of their budget. Dr. Doerner's 30 years in the Tampa Bay community have developed relationships and a reputation that have lasted the test of time.



About Dr. Timothy Doerner

Throughout his three decades of experience as a Clearwater dentist, Dr. Doerner has become one of the most experienced dentists in the local area. He completed his dental education at The University of Missouri Dental School in Kansas City, where he graduated with honors. Today, Dr. Dorner is a member of the Florida Dental Association, the West Coast Dental Association, and the American Dental Association.



For more information about Dr. Timothy Doerner and the dental services he and his staff offer for Clearwater, FL patients, please visit www.yourclearwaterdentist.com.