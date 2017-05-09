Clearwells Announces Exclusive Partnership with Vidalux

Heysham, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Vidalux, one of the biggest steam shower manufacturers in the UK, and Clearwells, the UK's biggest independent steam and hydro shower retailer, have just announced a partnership, which, in the words of Andrew Ellis, Managing Director of Clearwells,: "Will bring unrivalled choice and value to the UK steam shower market."



The name of Vidalux may be most familiar in connection with their "Sensual Spas" range, which brings the sort of quality and functionality expected of spas, into the comfort and privacy of the customer's own home. With decades of experience at the forefront of the shower market, Vidalux has become renowned not only for the quality of its products, but also for its commitment to customer service. To quote Andrew Ellis again: "These showers are really an investment in the customer's health and well-being and customers need and deserve the reassurance of knowing that their purchase comes from a supplier who'll be there for them in the unlikely event they have a problem. Lowering prices means delivering better value rather than cutting back on build-quality, features or support.".



Clearwells, meanwhile, has over 20 years of experience in finding the best showers and negotiating the best deals on them for their many satisfied customers. Over recent years, they've notice a significant increase in interest in their steam shower range and also in their hydro shower range. Andrew Ellis commented: "Steam showers and hydro showers offer much more than just a fun showering experience. They are serious health-and-wellness products and can help deal with everything from the stresses and strains of daily life, to chronic respiratory conditions and nagging muscle pain. They're also suitable for the whole family, from children to older people who may be finding it increasingly difficult to use a bath. It's therefore really great that customers can now enjoy the benefit of spa- and gym-quality products in the comfort, convenience and privacy of their own home. As soon as we realized how important this was becoming to shower-buyers in the UK, we immediately began looking for ways to expand and improve our offering in this area. Vidalux products always get excellent reviews on our site, so it made complete sense for us to look to partner with them".



Vidalux and Clearwells are a natural partnership since they not only operate in the same industry, but also place the same importance on delivering both value and service. Even though Vidalux showers are priced to be attainable, investment pieces, they are still built to the highest standards and provide a full range of features and functionality. This made Vidalux products a natural fit for Clearwells, which only supplies products of the highest quality.



The partnership is great news for customers since it means that Vidalux and Clearwells will now be working closely together to see how they can lower end-to-end costs to deliver even better value to the customer. Additionally, going forward Vidalux and Clearwells will provide a selection of unique and exciting special offers to their mutual customers. These will only be available through the Clearwells website.