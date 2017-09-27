Clementine Live Answering Assists with Hurricane Harvey Relief

Harper Woods, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --In response to the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has brought to those impacted in Texas, Clementine Live Answering Service has partnered with Green Apple to donate to non-profit organizations that can help provide relief in those local communities.



Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a non-profit humanitarian organization with a mission to feed people in need and mobilize communities to eliminate hunger. More specifically, they are currently working to bring food and relief to the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey through the Feeding Texas™ effort.



"Having had our call center in North Carolina flooded and homes of our employees destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, we get the impact a hurricane can have on a local community" said Kelly Smythe, Clementine's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "It took a lot for us and our employees to get back on our collective feet and we wanted to provide support to those impacted by Harvey."



To do so, Clementine partnered with Green Apple (http://www.greenapplebarter.com), a nationwide barter network, to make a notable donation of Green Apple dollars to further support Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in its efforts to provide hurricane relief.



Additional donations to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank can be made online at http://www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.