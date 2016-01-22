Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --The Garner Group, A member of the Sanford Rose Associate® Network, (more recently known as Sanford Rose Associates® Beachwood), has grown a network of CPG Food, Health and Nutrition professionals over the past 12 years. The firm is known for a high level of excellence in the field of executive recruiting through its support as an ever-expanding web of resources throughout the United States, Canada and internationally. The firm has recently undergone a refreshed brand identity with a new name, new look, and additional support staff to reflect its unique position within as an executive search leader in the CPG Food, Health and Nutrition industries.



The Garner Group supports a network of deeply influential talent within a proprietary database that includes 80% of all executive and senior management in the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Nutritional Ingredient sectors. The firm has a global reach with 65+ offices worldwide. Despite its reach, The Garner Group is known for its industry expertise, personal approach to executive search, and support of clients through the recruitment and hiring process.



Managing Director, Ginni Garner comments, "We're continuing our commitment to the Sanford Rose Associate Network and its philosophies and principles, but in 2016, we have emerged with a new name and new branding to better define ourselves within the marketplace. We are proud to now call ourselves The Garner Group, a name that reflects our professional family and tightly woven network of outstanding executives and top-tier companies."



She adds, "to better support our clients, we are also excited to announce the hiring of two new senior team members, Jody Miller and Elaine Simon. Both Jody and Elaine bring a wealth of professional business, marketing and recruitment experience, and they will play an enormous role further enhancing our reach within the CPG Food, Health and Nutrition business communities. We are very excited to have them on board."



