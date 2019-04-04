Cleveland Start-Up Funds Dino-Themed Party Game In Less Than 7 Days

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --A Cleveland based publishing company has discovered a link to the past with its party game, Dino Duel. Dino Duel is a new, strategic, tabletop card game that will put your friendships to the test. The game, developed by PlaFul,launched its kickstarter campaign March 22-April 26th and will be available for purchase through Kickstarter. Dino Duel combines the best elements of iconic games like Risk with new age, turn-based card games in a witty, strategic formula that creates a truly unique gaming experience for both casual and hardcore analog gamers not seen since the Jurassic Era.



The game has been in development for nearly 2 years as creators, Stephen Caution and Brett Fodor have experimented with every possible variation. "We didn't want to put it into production until we had the 'OH YEAH!' moment, and that can take some time to develop," said CEO, Caution. Fodor, CMO revealed, "I quit my day-job for this game." After becoming a featured "Launch Pad" exhibitor for 2019's U.S. Toy Fair in New York City, the game has garnered interest from licensors, distributors, retailers, and casual gamers alike. Dino Duel also received a feature in the Kickstarter "Projects We Love" Newsletter and within the "Super Backers" demographic. The community backing the game has grown to over 2300 members on Instagram and the team anticipates a large support system during and after launch. The project fully funded in less than 7 days and is now fulfilling stretch goals



Dino Duel is a table top card game from Publishing Company Plaful, LLC. Founded in 2017 in Stow, Ohio. The company represents wholesome, family values and embraces the tag line: Bringing fun to life. More info can be found at www.dinoduel.com and www.plaful.com