Cleveland Window Replacement Company Announces Energy Tax Credit for Windows and Doors is Extended for 2011

Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2011 -- Empire Window Company, a leading supplier and installer of replacement windows and replacement doors announces the home energy tax credit for windows and/or doors has been extended for 2011. The credit for replacement windows is 10% of the purchase up to a $200 total credit. If replacement doors are part of the purchase, the total credit limit is $500. Past tax credits will be included as part of the total tax credit limit.



To ensure the energy rating of your replacement windows and doors are Energy Star rated, call 1-800-EMPIRE-7 for relevant information and a free estimate.



Empire Window Company is family owned and operated, and has been a leader in the replacement window industry since 1960. Price, quality, integrity and personal service embody our business philosophy.

