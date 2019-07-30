Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Clever Energy located in Orlando is addressing concerns both current and potential customers have regarding hurricane damage to their home solar system. Currently in hurricane season, residents of Orlando and surrounding communities of Casselberry, Deltona, Kissimmee, Oviedo and Saint Cloud are preparing their properties.



With the recent storms of Sandy and Irma still in mind, residents have concerns a hurricane could come their way even though they are not on the coast. Interior cities still face strong winds and storms that bring down tree and powerlines and cause destruction. Yet the installations of home solar systems lasted through both these hurricanes. A home solar system will typically have a warranty of between 10-25 years. The rugged nature of the systems with a long-term warranty have undergone a battery of tests including those recreating hurricane force winds. Even if homeowners do have to replace a panel on their home solar system due to deductible issues, they will find the cost for an individual panel to be less than they most likely originally thought to be.



Another factor in hurricane protection is the nature of a home solar system installation when installed in the Central Florida area. When hurricanes pass on either side of the Florida Peninsula, the winds they send over Central Florida tend to create 'uplift'. The solution to counter these issues is in the heavy-duty installation materials and labor. Large lag bolts are used to fasten the frames onto the roof. Quality flashings and sealant ensure a tight seal around all mounts, so the connections are not compromised. These seals will help safeguard against driving rain damaging your roof. Also, the panels and frames themselves have been designed to be able to withstand the wind and uplift.



A local, experienced solar company such as Clever Energy has worked under the requirements for home solar systems in the area. Companies that specializing in installing a home solar system know what to look for in terms of structural integrity. Part of any thorough inspection should be deciding how the system will perform in hurricane and storm force winds. And, there's a benefit to having a home solar system during a hurricane when their neighbors do not. If the local grid fails, homeowners with a home solar system will still be able to pull electricity through their system after the storm.



