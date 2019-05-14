Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Clever Energy, one of the top solar dealers in the Orlando area, announces partnerships with top-quality financial lenders offering homeowners the opportunity to finance their solar installations. The financial lender partnerships offer unique lending packages from experienced solar lenders such as Sunlight Financial, Service Finance and the Renew Program. All the lenders are specialty lenders focusing on homeowner financial needs such windows and doors, HVAC and other energy efficiency needs in addition to solar energy.



All the financing lenders Clever Energy has partnered with offer home-owner friendly payment terms as well as an application process that reduces the time from the start of the request through to the start of solar panel installation. The lenders have been carefully selected as those that have experience with financing solar panels in the Orlando area and can rapidly turn around applications with a quick approval process. By partnering with multiple different lenders, Clever Energy can pair home owners with the best lender for their application whether it be a single-family home or multiple resident unit. The owners of Clever Energy explain why they have chosen to partner with these solar panel financial lenders.



"We knew we had to offer our customers the best financing options for their situation whether they are a homeowner in their primary residence or an owner of a multiple family dwellling", explains Clever Energy General Manager Diego Garcia. "Lenders specializing in solar panels are able to offer special financing packages such as simple approval process that does not focus on their credit rating but rather the equity of their home."



Another benefit of multiple partner specializing in solar panels is that they are aware of the special needs of homeowners such as low monthly payments. And, by being private lenders, homeowners will benefit from working with companies that can make adjustments in days, not weeks or months. Diego also explains that their financial partners are different from bank lending situation. "The quick-responsiveness is very important to our customers as every person has different needs and circumstances."



About Clever Energy

Clever Energy is one of the few family-owned solar companies business in the Central Florida region specializing solely on solar panels. Located in the downtown sunny Orlando, the company partner with top Installers throughout central Florida including the surrounding communities of Altamonte Springs, Saint Cloud, Oviedo, Deltona and Casselberry. Clever Energy officers FREE personalized in-home Energy Consultation in both Spanish and English with licensed installers. The company has a five-star rating on Google reviews and is a member of multiple community organizations.



More information can be found at www.gocleverenergy.com.