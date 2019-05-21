Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2019 --May 9, 2019. Clever Energy, one of the top solar dealers in the Orlando area, recommends home owners looking to benefit from the 30% Federal solar tax credit start researching solar panels as the credit ends in less than 240 days. The credit is already on its second renewal and is unknown if it will be renewed again.



The federal solar tax credit allows homeowners to deduct 30% of the cost of solar panel installation from their federal taxes. Also known as the investment tax credit (ITC), the program does not have a cap on the amount the deduction qualifies for. This means homeowners are not limited in the amount they claim. Most homeowners can save over $5,000 thanks to their investment.



While homeowners may have known about the credit, they may not realize the credit can be used across a multitude of different residences that benefit from solar panel installation. Homeowners tend to think the credit only applies to a primary permanent residence, the credit can also be used on houseboats, mobile and manufactured homes, , and on second or vacation homes. Even investors or landlords can use the credit on rental properties.



"Not many homeowners are aware we are currently in an extension of the original tax credits for solar panels", explains Clever Energy general manager, Diego Garcia. "We don't know if the tax credit will be expanded again so we urge homeowners to contact us as soon as possible to learn if they could benefit from this program."



Although time is running out, homeowners still can plan on taking advantage of the credit even if they are only in the beginning phase of planning or building their solar panel installation. Whereas previously the installation had to be operational in order to claim the tax credit, homeowners are only required to have the installation completed with an operational date of before December 31, 2019. If the credit is extended owners will have an additional benefit. And if for some reason they do not have the tax liability to claim the entire 30%, they can roll over the remaining tax credit into future years.



