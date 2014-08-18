CLG Announces an Increase to Unsecured Business Startup Loans to 100K

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Working capital is now easier to come by for small business: Per announcement today, CLG Commercial Capital is offering unsecured business lines of credit to $100,000, no collateral needed, with finance rates as low as zero percent.



“The fact is, today’s small business owner has a harder time securing traditional financing,” says CLG finance partner Camille Gonnigan. She is quick to add that, although many startups lack a proven business model or portfolio of steady, paying clients, “The financial crash of 2008 and lingering credit crunch are the two biggest hurdles startups face.”



Because the small business economic landscape is forever changed, CLG’s nontraditional funding alternatives feature less stringent credit score and cash-flow ratio requirements. The company offers a wide range of startup business funding, including Small Business Administration (SBA), hard money and bridge loans, medical leasebacks, commercial real estate and hotel financing, heavy equipment leasing, factoring (a.k.a., A/R financing), portfolio liquidations, joint venture capital and private equity. Additional commercial funding specialties include acquisitions, mergers, structured settlements, and annuity financing.



Applicants can start the lending process with a ‘best rate guaranteed or refundable,’ $45 business credit check and processing fee. Gonnigan says that startups are often approved for unsecured credit lines from $25,000, with fast approval times.



“We make it our business to help you grow your business, and the first step is providing the business capital you need.” says Gonnigan.



The new CLG funding limits are available immediately. Interested parties and potential applicants can call (800) 640-0350 for more information on CLG Commercial Capital unsecured credit lines or visit the company website at the following link: http://www.clgcommercialcapital.com/financing-options/unsecured-business-lines-of-credit/.



