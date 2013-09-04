Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --Software affiliates who sell registry cleaners and other PC tools may want to test the latest addition to the Clickbank Marketplace. Clickbank just added the popular PC Health Boost™, a cutting-edge PC optimization software to its list of software offers.



The software's creators, Peter Dunbar and Amit Mehta, have successfully marketed the software for the past 3 years via their Boston-based business Boost Software™. Like many of Clickbank's top-selling products, PC HealthBoost ™ has a base payout of 75% commission per net sale, but they top it off with an attractive bonus structure for highly motivated affiliates. It also boasts a low refund rate (around 3%) and a high conversion rate.



Mehta and Dunbar were both top-selling super affiliates before joining together to create PC HealthBoost™. Towards this end, they spent over 3 years and $300,000 creating PC optimization software that they felt was strong enough to put their names behind.



Tired of low-quality offers, they decided to create a quality software affiliate program that would offer better customer support and have more staying power in the market. The development of a quality product didn't end with product creation. Customers can expected 24/7 phone and email support from tech specialists based in the US, the UK and Australia.



Dunbar and Mehta are advocates of continual split testing. The site's landing pages, as well as creative offered to affiliates, undergo continual testing to ensure maximum conversions.



Boost Software is a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development. The PC HealthBoost™ site displays the MS Partner Gold logo on its site, along with trust icons from sites such as Norton, BBB, and Tucows, so that customers know they are making a safe purchasing decision.



For software affiliates new to the game, or veterans who may want to expand their advertising, the Boost Affiliates website offers a full media training course, tested site graphics, and tested creatives.



“We want to do as much as we can to help affiliates sell as much as they can,” says Mehta. “It's great for them, it's great for us, and it's great for our customers who can now sleep a little better at night.”



About Boost Software™

Founded in 2010, Boost Software™ is based in Boston, MA. Their flagship product PC HealthBoost™ was designed to help everyday Windows users enhance their PC experience, and to cut down on incidents of computer freeze, error messages, and the dreaded “Blue Screen of Death”. Affiliates and potential affiliates can visit PCHealthBoost.com and BoostAffiliates.com to find out more.