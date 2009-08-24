ClickPoint Software Partners with Debt Pay Gateway

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2009 -- ClickPoint Software, the lead management and lead distribution software service provider announces a partnership with Debt Pay Gateway a leading merchant and payment processing company with a specific focus in the Debt Settlement industry.



The partnership will allow ClickPoint Software customers using the lead management and distribution engine for the debt settlement industry to process payments through the ClickPoint lead management system. The ClickPoint Debt Settlement suite features a bi-directional integration with Debt Pay Gateway. ClickPoint Software customers will be able to process payments, create invoices, and get real time reporting that illustrates payment updates. ClickPoint customers will also be able to break up fee payments to affiliate branches easily and get reporting that allows them to successfully grow their business.



“Finally, serious Debt Settlement companies have a choice to automate their client processing. An internet-based CRM system is what the industry has been waiting for, long overdue. ClickPoint clients now have access to a powerful, advanced banking platform that ties directly into their own information systems. The entire gateway management process is fully automated. ClickPoint has perhaps the most useful cash management tools available.”

Don Cook CEO Debt Pay Gateway



“We are very excited to be working with a great organization like Debt Pay Gateway. Their payment processing system is easy to use and very powerful. We have closed the loop between front end lead management and back end payment processing. Our initial beta customers love the solution. It helps make their lives so much easier having all the tools they need to run their business in one simple application. In the Debt Settlement industry it is vital that our customers be able to accurately, safely, and quickly process payments to meet the needs of their customers. This solution provides the environment for Debt Settlement companies to service their customers like never before.”

Gabriel Buck – CEO ClickPoint Software



About ClickPoint Software

ClickPoint Software is a leading provider of lead management and lead distribution systems. ClickPoint Software helps enterprise and mid size sales companies automate lead distribution, score leads, monitor sales metrics, and close the loop between lead creation and closed business. ClickPoint Software is a firm believer in providing powerful applications that are simple to use. To date ClickPoint has processed more than 15,000,000 online and offline leads.



Debt Pay Gateway specializes in the origination of moving money electronically. With our payment processing system, financial transactions between you and your Clients are instantly verifiable, hassle-free and secure. Reporting is streamlined, instantaneous and user-friendly. Over the past 8 years our thousands of merchants have processed millions of transactions using our payment gateways proving the software and service to be reliable, effective and a cost saving process for electronic transactions.



