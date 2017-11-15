Clients Can Receive Up to 30,000 in Compensation for Hair Loss, Confirms Shires Law

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Hair damage claims are on the rise - because the hair treatment industry is vastly under-regulated, more people are becoming victims of hair and scalp injuries. And now, Shires Law confirms, clients can receive as much as £30,000 in compensation for hair loss and various other losses after hair straightening treatments.



Hair damage due to natural causes is one thing – but hair damage and scalp damage due to someone else's negligence or misuse of hair products or equipment is another thing altogether. This is something that a law firm like Shires Law understands too well, being involved in a variety of personal injury and hair damage compensation claims for a good number of years.



Damaged hair can be the result of a hair stylist's or technician's lack of skill or incompetence as well as negligence or use of faulty products or equipment. Additionally, damage to the hair and scalp can take on many forms, from the itchiness of the scalp to scalp discolouration, bald patches, or even hair follicles which are damaged. Furthermore, hair and scalp damage can be in the form of a burned scalp, and it can also lead to emotional and psychological distress and trauma.



According to Shires Law, "Hairdressing is still an unregulated profession, meaning that anybody can offer his or her services as a hairdresser regardless of qualification. This means that there are many unqualified, under trained or simply incompetent hairdressers. Your hairdresser has a duty of care to take all reasonable measures to protect you and your hair; this could mean carrying out a skin patch or a hair strand test ideally 24 hours before the procedure to ensure that there will be no negative reactions. If your hairdresser has been negligent and you have suffered as a result then you may be able to make a hair damage claim."



The good news for those wanting to seek a claim for compensation is that Shires Law is readily available to provide invaluable and superior assistance. What's more, as Shires Law confirms, there have been cases of compensation reaching up to £30,000 for hair loss and various other losses after hair treatment procedures such as hair straightening. Of course, the amount of compensation anyone can receive will also depend on other factors, such as the extent of their injury or its permanence, but victims can be sure to receive the best compensation they deserve with help from a good solicitor.



About Shires Law

Shires Law is an accomplished law firm offering assistance for personal injury claims, including work accident claims, road accident claims, beauty and hair damage claims, and more. To learn more about seeking compensation for hair damage claims, visit the Shires Law website.