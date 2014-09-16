Clients of One London Clinic Experiencing Great Success in Their Rosacea Treatment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --Rosacea is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder. It is thought to be hereditary and can occur in both men and women, it may begin in the sufferers teenage years but is more common in women once they reach middle age.



Roscea can be treated with antibacterial sulfa-based face washes, lasers, antibiotic pills, certain forms of light therapies and isotretinoin. Anti-inflammatory food and food low on histamines doesn’t hurt either. One London clinic is having tremendous success in the treatment of rosacea, the clinic is called Pulse Light Clinic they use IPL (Intense Pulsed Light Therapy) and dietary changes to help clients keep their rosacea under control.



Rosacea has no known cure but Pulse Light Clinic has had a dramatic impact on the live of many clients. One client recently said, “I’ve suffered from terrible rosacea for years and have always felt very self conscious about it. My friend had been going to Pulse Light Clinic for the past few months and I could see really dramatic results on her so I decided to give it a try.



After only the 1st treatment I already noticed a difference. I’ve had about 4 treatments now and my friends and family are noticing and commenting on how great my skin looks. The redness has reduced a lot and my cheeks don’t flush anywhere as much as they used to! I’m thrilled with the results, and can’t wait to finish my course of 6 treatments. I very much recommend Pulse Light Clinic, the staff are friendly and the IPL machines they have are of very high quality.”



On their rosacea treatment page the clinic say, “You don't have to suffer the symptoms or the distress that Rosacea can cause. At Pulse Light Clinic, we are privileged to see both the visible and positive emotional effect that good Rosacea treatment has on our patients.”



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic say they believe effective rosacea treatment is about more than just administering IPL, the clinic are dedicated to achieve the most favourable outcomes for all of their clients and monitor each and every rosacea client extensively, they work with each client to identify dietary triggers and have started compiling their research into a useful newsletter



The Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, on several bus routes with tube, DLR and rail stations just a few minutes walk away. The clinic is open until 8pm on week nights, 5pm on Saturdays and happy to see walk-in clients with no appointment necessary.