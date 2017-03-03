CLIKI PLAY: Possibly the Best Game Controller Moto Mod Yet

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --CLIKI PLAY is a Moto Mod game controller and power pack attachment for the Moto Z smartphone. It is the latest entry to the "Transform the Smartphone Challenge", a collaboration between Motorola, Lenovo, Verizon and Indiegogo, to give developers a chance to create amazing new Moto Mods.



With the rapid growth in availability and complexity of gaming apps, touch screen controls just don't cut it anymore. To get the precise control for fast action gaming, gamers need analog controls with hard-wired connection to their smartphones, allowing for faster response and more reliable connection than Bluetooth controllers.



The CLIKI PLAY game controller mod has a sleek, streamlined design that can fit easily into your pocket. Other Moto Mods may restrict access to the phone's main camera lens. Not so with the CLIKI Play. The controller slides out of the way of the camera providing full view of the lens for that perfect shot.



It also has a built in LiION battery that acts as a power pack that can charge the phone's internal battery, extending game play.



About CLIKI PLAY

CLIKI PLAY is a product of Cane Wireless Inc. and is available for pre-order on Indiegogo at https://igg.me/at/clikiplay.