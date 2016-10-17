CLIKI - Smart Tech That Makes Life Simpler and Safer

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --Tragedy can happen in an instant. Sometimes, you may only have seconds to take actions that could save your life. CLIKI is a wireless smart button that can function as your personal panic alert, creating a lifeline to summon help from friends and family in an emergency. With the integrated key fob and fun features like remote camera and music control, consumers are more likely to find every day uses for CLIKI, making sure that they will always have it handy if needed.



With just the click of a button, CLIKI can instantly send a text message along with the user GPS location to emergency contacts, letting them know they are in danger and where they are. It will also activate a tracking beacon so they can be found even if their location changes. Additional safety features such as Tether, functions as a wireless leash to help protect the user's valuables. Attach CLIKI to keys, purse, luggage or clip it to your child's clothing when on the go and CLIKI will alert you if separated. Press the button and CLIKI will alert your phone so you can find it.



These are just some of the things CLIKI can do. With one click you can open social media apps, request a taxi, or launch a GPS app to get directions. CLIKI includes a sleek mobile app that is intuitive, allowing the user to effortlessly choose from popular pre-programmed features or easily create their own.



CLIKI can be used simultaneously with other Bluetooth devices such as a Bluetooth speaker or wireless headset and is compatible with Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE) capable smartphones running Android 4.4 (kitkat) or IOS 7 and later software.



About CLIKI

CLIKI is a product of Cane Wireless Inc. and is available for $39.99 on Amazon Launchpad or on their website at http://clikibutton.com.