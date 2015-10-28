CLIKI: The Smart Case with Wireless Smart Button

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --Smartphones are packed with features, but sometimes getting to favorite apps requires taking several steps (swiping the screen, unlocking phone, opening app etc.). CLIKI is a smart button that fits neatly into a sleek phone case, adding a programmable shortcut to favorite features and apps.



The CLIKI button provides quick access to control features such as Music, Camera, launch GPS and social media apps even while wearing gloves. With CLIKI there is no need to unlock the phone to snap a picture or skip songs in a playlist. CLIKI can also turn a smartphone into a Walkie-Talkie to connect instantly with family or work group.



Remove the CLIKI button from the case to take group selfies or attach it to things to track. CLIKI can even send a distress message to loved ones with GPS location and activate a tracking beacon in an emergency.



The CLIKI button connects wirelessly to smartphones using the latest Bluetooth technology (Bluetooth Low Energy – BLE or Bluetooth 4.0) to help save phone battery life. It also allows phone to link to multiple Bluetooth devices allowing connection to car stereo or wireless headset while using CLIKI. The included intuitive mobile app controls the features and apps for the CLIKI button and will be compatible with Android 4.4 and IOS 7 and later devices.



About CLIKI

CLIKI is a product of Cane Wireless Inc. and is available for pre-order on Indiegogo at http://igg.me/at/clikibutton or visit http://clikibutton.com for more information. Early birds will get a chance to order one for $20.