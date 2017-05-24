Climate Control Inc. Mentors Portland HVAC Students with Heating & Cooling Equipment for PTI

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --Racking up over 6,000 ventilation, air conditioning and heating services every year, Climate Control Inc. shares the wealth with their industry. Familiar with passing along valuable information to customers and trainees alike, the Portland HVAC company announced their most recent donation to Perry Technical Institute (PTI). In attendance at the school's bi-annual Employer Expo, Climate Control Inc. donated substantial HVAC equipment to be used in the training of the industry's up and comers.



Adept in teaching service and repair techniques, PTI welcomed the much-needed supplies. Donated equipment included a furnace, two condensing units, one evaporator coil, one water-source heat pump and a Daikin ductless split system. The equipment will help students learn to do the job right the first time and train them to provide systems operating at peak efficiency.



So what's the connection? Several top service techs at Climate Control Inc. have graduated from Perry Tech including the company's Operations Manager, Tony Stapleton. He said of the motivation behind the donation, "I have a deep connection with PTI as I graduated from there in 1997. I appreciate the level of student that comes through Perry mainly because the school sets them up for success. They hit the ground running, ready to work. As a company, we've had success with most of the students that we've recruited; so it's a joy to offer this caliber of school what they need to train techs to continually be on point."



Providing everything from duct cleaning to heating and AC replacement, Climate Control Inc. has repaired and maintained air conditioners, furnaces, and air filtration products throughout the Portland metropolitan area for nearly 30 years. Either for homes or businesses, the HVAC company can report a long established history of quality work and service.



A satisfied customer out of Tualatin, Michael Furman, said of Climate Control Inc, on their website's customer review page, "They have top notch technicians that are friendly and knowledgeable. I find them to be people I can trust to do as good a job as I would do myself. Great company, solid stable and secure. I have no reason to look for anyone different so, I will be with these guys for the long term."



For more information visit https://www.climatecontrolinc.com/.



About Climate Control Inc

Climate Control Inc. was established in 1989 with the intention to provide the greater Portland, Oregon area with superior heating and cooling services. The company provides services for both residential and commercial properties.



