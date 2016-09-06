Clinical Herbalist Seeking Crowdfunding Support for TRUE Organic Bug & Skin-Care Sticks

Sag Harbor, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --Sag Harbor-based clinical herbalist & naturopath Julia Fedorenko-Bitton has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter seeking sup-port for her True Organic Bug Stick, Sun Stick, and Skin Stick. All the products are clinically proven, certified organic, petroleum-free and help to lessen plastic consumption.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $50,000 by September 23, 2016.



"It has always been our mission to enable our customers relish the best of nature and outdoors without the fear of insects or harsh sunburn. Thus, we are here with our three new-age sticks based on an exclusive chemical-free formula borne out of a 4-decade-long research on skincare by me and my mother, a veteran dermatologist Dr. Larissa Fedorenko. With our real organic sticks backing you, from now onwards, you can confidently march on your camping trips without the fear of Zika, West Nile issues, Mountain fever disease or burning sunburn. Unlike many of their natural alternatives, ours are certified organic and alcohol-free. And, yes, we have taken a green approach throughout, from product design to packaging, with due respect to Mother Na-ture. We are looking forward to producing our sticks in bulk to cater to masses at an affordable price. But such a project calls for robust financial backup and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Dr. Julia while announcing the campaign.



The Bug Stick is the sole product of its kind which is DEET-free, a-natural & clinically proven to effectively repel mosquito & tick bites for up till 4 hours. It was developed as an answer to the usual so-called natural insect repellents that failed to avoid a tick bite on Julia's son.



The Sun Stick assures sun protection in Broad Spectrum as well as helps to revitalize, nourish, calm & enhance skin elasticity & youthful skin. The Skin Stick is meant to eradicate the flaky dryness of rough skin with its superior moisturized blend of certified organic luxe butter & oils. The stick is EWG verified. All the products are free from Paraben, Phthalate, chemi-cals/nanoparticles, synthetic colors or fragrance, soy, and dairy.



"All our sticks are made from natural botanical oils and can be used for any skin type. These are handcrafted and thoroughly tested by moms for their kids and hence you have the safest and most effective answer here."



Cool hosts of rewards are waiting for the donators. These include handy travel size True Organic Sticks (any 1 of the 3) on a pledge of $25 and a travel trio set with all the 3 Sticks on a donation of $50. Further donations reaching $150 would be rewarded with a cool combo of one of the sticks in regular size and travel size. Pledges up to $250 and more would be exclusively honored with all the three sticks in full sizes.



"We will also champion your backing for us with big shout outs on social media."



To show your support for True Organic Sticks, visit the campaign here.