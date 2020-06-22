Clinical Jobs in Zurich - from Rapidly Expanding Pharmaceutical Companies to Innovative Biotech Businesses

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Zurich, Switzerland: The Life Sciences sector continues to be incredibly fast growing, particularly with the emphasis placed on it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the right teams in place is essential for the businesses looking to respond to this growth and optimise the opportunities that it represents. EPM Scientific CH has been working with candidates and organisations within Life Sciences since 2012 and has dedicated time and expertise to developing systems and insight that can help to facilitate powerful connections across the industry.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EPM scientific commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPM scientific remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Clinical jobs in Zurich – or Bern, Lucerne, Chur or Geneva – offer a wealth of opportunities for those with the right skill set today. Many of the roles available are senior, such as Chief Medical Officer or Clinical Scientist Consultant and employers range from rapidly expanding pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotech businesses. This is an exciting time to work in Life Sciences, especially on the clinical side, whether that is clinical development or clinical operations. EPM Scientific CH has extensive knowledge of the market for clinical jobs in Zurich and around the country and connections with key businesses. The firm is also at the heart of a network of exceptional candidates drawn from a broad range of experiences and backgrounds.



Switzerland is a major Life Sciences employer with opportunities all over the country in key cities such as Chur and Zurich, as well as Bern, Lucerne and Geneva. As well as being a home to innovative and visionary Life Sciences businesses, it is the second largest exporter of packaged medicine in the world. EPM Scientific CH designs permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for the industry that take into account the individual needs of businesses and the expectations that candidates have when it comes to an optimised and accelerated recruitment process. The firm has reimagined Life Sciences recruitment to make it as forward thinking and innovative as many of the firms in the sector itself.



Working with so many businesses that benefit from high quality talent, EPM Scientific CH is also very focused on its own people. The team of specialist consultants are passionate about what they do and receive regular training to remain in the know and up to date. Best-in-class technology ensures that the business is responsive and adaptive, whether that's dealing with the needs of clients or handling the fallout of a global pandemic on the way the business is run.



About EPM Scientific CH services

From scientists and physicians to advisors, engineers and directors, EPM Scientific CH nurtures key connections across the Life Sciences industry to ensure that clients can make the most of opportunities. As a recruitment specialist in this sector the firm is a trusted partner to organisations in Europe, and beyond, and a key support for individuals looking to make career-defining moves.