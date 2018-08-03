Chico, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --ClockShark announced this week that its construction time tracking software now integrates with Sage 100 Contractor and Xero accounting software. This new integration allows users to synchronize their employees, jobs, and cost codes with ClockShark, and export completed timesheets to Sage and Xero for easy payroll. These integrations eliminate error-prone manual data entry, and save companies time when processing payroll.



ClockShark's integration with Sage 100 Contractor merges construction time tracking with one of the most renowned construction management software in the world. Integrating ClockShark with Sage 100 allows users to import all their employees, clients, and cost codes into Clockshark, and then export completed time records to Sage 100 for invoicing and payroll. "The vast majority of our customer base is construction and field service companies, which is why we rushed to finish this Sage 100 integration," explains Luke Zancanaro, ClockShark's Director of Customer Support. "With this new integration, our construction clients will be able to get their time into Sage for payroll in just a few clicks, and without any manual data entry."



ClockShark's integration with Xero accounting software also simplifies payroll for its customers. Integrating ClockShark and Xero allows companies to map their ClockShark employees to their Xero employees, and then export completed time cards for payroll. Having a customer base across multiple continents means learning what each customer needs, and providing it for them. "While we already integrate with QuickBooks Online and Desktop, to meet all our customer needs, we make sure that ClockShark integrates with what they're using," shares Mark Ping, ClockShark's Chief Web Developer.



With these two integrations, ClockShark now integrates with QuickBooks, ADP, Xero, and Sage 100 Contractor: with more on planned for 2018.



According to the American Payroll Association, companies that switch from paper timesheets to time tracking software like ClockShark save between 2-8% on payroll costs.



About ClockShark

For field service and construction companies who want to get rid of paper timesheets, ClockShark is the GPS time tracking and scheduling app that's both powerful and easy-to-use. ClockShark was founded in 2014 by brothers Cliff and Joe Mitchell, California bay-area natives and graduates of California State University, Chico. Privately owned and entirely self-funded, ClockShark is proudly based in Chico, California.