ClockShark Introduces Facial Recognition to Its Construction Time Tracking App

Chico, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2018 --ClockShark announced this week that facial recognition is now available in their mobile time clock app for construction companies. The new facial recognition feature photographs employees when they clock in for work, and uses artificial intelligence to verify the identity of employees. Unfamiliar faces automatically alert ClockShark administrators to possible buddy-punching and timesheet tampering.



Clockshark is adding facial recognition to its time tracking software to provide companies with additional peace of mind that each employee is clocking in for themself. "Unlike their paper timesheets or passwords, employees can't share their faces," explains Luke Zancanaro, ClockShark's Customer Support Manager. "For construction companies who manage multiple sites and worry about buddy-punching inflating their payroll costs, facial recognition is the perfect tool to keep timesheets honest."



Buddy-punching, which occurs when a coworker fills out a timesheet or punches a time card for an absent employee, is estimated to cost employers $373 million annually. Across its suite of time tracking tools, ClockShark uses facial recognition, passwords, and user PINs to combat buddy-punching.



Facial recognition is the first biometric authentication that ClockShark has added to their time tracking app. "Our customers share their suggestions to an ideas forum, which we consult when developing new features," remarks ClockShark CTO Joe Mitchell. "Facial recognition was on the leaderboard, so we rushed to implement it for our customers."



ClockShark is rolling out facial recognition to its kiosk time clock first, with plans to include its remaining time tracking methods at a later date.



You can read more about facial recognition and photo capture here.



In addition to facial recognition, ClockShark's time tracking app includes GPS tracking, geofencing, kiosk time clock mode, and integrations with multiple accounting and payroll software, like QuickBooks and Xero.



According to the American Payroll Association, companies that switch from paper timesheets to time tracking software like ClockShark save between 2-8% on payroll costs.



About ClockShark

For field service and construction companies who want to get rid of paper timesheets, ClockShark is the GPS time tracking and scheduling app that's both powerful and easy-to-use. ClockShark was founded in 2014 by brothers Cliff and Joe Mitchell, California bay-area natives and graduates of California State University, Chico. Privately owned and entirely self-funded, ClockShark is proudly based in Chico, California.