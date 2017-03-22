ClockShark Releases New GPS Location Tracking Features in Time Tracking App

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --ClockShark released an update to its mobile time tracking software today that includes GPSFence, a new geofence boundary detection feature. The feature provides GPS location data while employees are clocked in. The rollout is available today and free to all ClockShark customers.



GPSFence and GPSTrak were developed by ClockShark to provide location data with each time punch workers log in the field from their smartphones. This data allows companies to have more accurate job costing data which makes payroll and invoicing more accurate and easier to do. GPSFence detects when an employee crosses a geofence boundary and sends them a friendly reminder through their mobile phone to clock in or out. It also notifies managers if clock punches are registered or travel is detected outside of a geofenced job site.



"Geofence boundary detection has been one of the most frequent requests we've heard from customers," said Cliff Mitchell, ClockShark's CEO. "When you have workers in the field that change jobs and tasks you have to be able to track that information accurately otherwise you're just guessing." While the feature was met with much anticipation by company owners, some of their employees were initially leery of the technology.



"Typically, employees use their own smartphones to clock in and out in the field. It's called BYOD, or Bring Your Own Device," explained Luke Zancanaro, head of Customer Success at ClockShark. "When we first announced this upgrade included live GPS tracking, employees showed some concern about their employers knowing where they were all the time. After we showed them that GPSTrak and GPSFence were only enabled when they are clocked in, and nothing is tracked when they are on break, at lunch or clocked out for the day they were ok with the update."



Privacy and data collection is a growing concern, especially as employers see the benefits of real-time data collection. "The idea is to have the technology do as much of the work as it can, so the people are left to provide better service," said CTO and Co-founder Joe Mitchell. "Because smartphone sensors like GPS can collect so much data automatically, it's tempting to have it collecting everything all the time. The key is to remember how the people are affected by this technology and what the implications are. Data should only be collected to solve real business problems. You have to keep the focus on having the technology serve the people, not the other way around. It's a commitment we've made and one of the reasons our customers are so loyal."



The roll out of these new features puts ClockShark in the same class as much older and larger time tracking software services. ClockShark has been growing quickly over the last year, nearly doubling its size in the past six months, and the company expects that this new set of features will only accelerate that growth.



Full details about this upgrade can be found at:

https://www.clockshark.com/Blog/category/feature-announcements/



About ClockShark

ClockShark is a cloud-based mobile time tracking service built for companies with mobile hourly workforces. ClockShark was founded in 2014 by brothers Cliff and Joe Mitchell. Cliff Mitchell, CEO, was running a 40 person telecom tower construction company and was astounded at how much time was being spent trying to track accurate payroll data. Businesses with mobile hourly workforces (such as construction and field service companies) rely on paper time cards to track time, a very inefficient process. When Cliff went to find a better solution he was amazed to see that none of the existing time tracking software was built for the unique needs of his business. After many discussions with Cliff's brother Joe, a software engineer in California, ClockShark was born.



ClockShark is based in the United States with two offices; one in Albuquerque, New Mexico and one in Chico, California. ClockShark is privately owned and entirely self-funded.